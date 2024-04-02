Brokerages Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) PT at $38.09

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.09.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 331,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

