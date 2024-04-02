Brokerages Set Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Target Price at $38.20

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TPH opened at $38.22 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.