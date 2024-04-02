Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $34,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 97,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.04. 1,411,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,343. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.43% and a net margin of 50.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

