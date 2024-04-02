Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.29.

Several research firms recently commented on BRKR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 90.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

BRKR stock opened at $92.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.78. Bruker has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

