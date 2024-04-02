Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Up 6.8% in March

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 3,700,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 727,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total transaction of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brunswick by 140.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Brunswick by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Brunswick Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BC traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.10. The stock had a trading volume of 168,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day moving average is $83.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

