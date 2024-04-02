BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) & CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Critical Survey

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get BTCS alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BTCS and CCUR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

BTCS currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.47%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than CCUR.

This table compares BTCS and CCUR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.34 million 18.62 $7.82 million $0.56 2.84 CCUR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BTCS has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS 583.51% -38.81% -31.40% CCUR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

BTCS has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 401.82, suggesting that its stock price is 40,082% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BTCS beats CCUR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About CCUR

(Get Free Report)

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.