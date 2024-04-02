BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) & LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Financial Analysis

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS 583.51% -38.81% -31.40% LexinFintech 8.15% 11.24% 4.46%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 LexinFintech 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BTCS and LexinFintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

BTCS presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.27%. LexinFintech has a consensus target price of $2.66, indicating a potential upside of 47.78%. Given BTCS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than LexinFintech.

Volatility & Risk

BTCS has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LexinFintech has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BTCS and LexinFintech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.34 million 19.91 $7.82 million $0.56 3.04 LexinFintech $1.84 billion 0.16 $150.14 million $0.86 2.09

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. LexinFintech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BTCS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BTCS beats LexinFintech on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services for financial institution customers and partners to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

