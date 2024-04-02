Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 11,305 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7,246.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9 %

QQQ stock traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $441.11. 44,054,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,876,992. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.29.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

