Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:NVO traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,320,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,224. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $567.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

