Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Has $8.60 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 117.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,350 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up 3.2% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNLA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.21. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1988 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

