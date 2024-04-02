Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,821 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,702 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,463,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $92.04. 43,072,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,766,402. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.43. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3124 per share. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

