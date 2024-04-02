Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 540 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 460.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,983.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $42,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,983.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,670 shares in the company, valued at $652,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,228 shares of company stock worth $520,122. 13.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.91. 2,042,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,158. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Further Reading

