Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,002,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,822. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

