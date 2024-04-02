Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.93

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 96797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Burberry Group Trading Down 3.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

