C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Down 2.9%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.63. 1,802,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,814,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AI. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AI

C3.ai Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 375.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.