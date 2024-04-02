Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Cullman Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cullman Bancorp by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cullman Bancorp by 41.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 93,943 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullman Bancorp by 71.1% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Cullman Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullman Bancorp by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Cullman Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CULL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. 2,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,711. Cullman Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cullman Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Cullman Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

