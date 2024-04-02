Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $11.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,338.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,468,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,166. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,280.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,074.79. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $620.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,310 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,117. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

