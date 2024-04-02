Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises 0.5% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,288 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7,752.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,803,000 after purchasing an additional 477,235 shares during the period. Covea Finance raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 27.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,038,000 after buying an additional 118,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $119.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $153.43.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

