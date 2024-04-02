Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $12,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,232,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,414. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

