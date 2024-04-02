Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,295 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $43.25. 6,462,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,984,644. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

