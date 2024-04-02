Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 538,228 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538,228 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 241.2% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

In related news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith Bethel acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $66,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,033.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

FSCO stock remained flat at $5.86 during midday trading on Tuesday. 620,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,664. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.29%.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.