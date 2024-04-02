Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 58 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 31,574.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $162,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,929 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 89.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,568,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $766,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $277.74. 2,818,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,498. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.65 and its 200 day moving average is $280.91. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $200.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.60.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

