Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Update

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the February 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of CALT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,210. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 104.47% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

