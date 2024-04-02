Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.04.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Cambium Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $119.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.59). Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.82 million. Analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

