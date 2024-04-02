Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Short Interest Down 6.6% in March

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $241,163.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,836.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 32.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.03. 10,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,353. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $73.68. The company has a market capitalization of $510.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.44.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.70 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.75%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

