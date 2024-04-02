Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cameco by 1,049.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 210.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,067,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,569. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $51.33.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

