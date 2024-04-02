Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of CANF opened at $2.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $8.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANF. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $756,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.