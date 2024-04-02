Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 103,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 669,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.28. 801,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.04. The stock has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

