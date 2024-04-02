Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,796,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,528 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 43.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,640,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $494,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,073,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $281,710,000 after buying an additional 1,944,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.51. 251,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.69. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $77.71.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 20.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.774 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

