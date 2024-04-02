Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$117.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CP

Insider Activity

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. Insiders sold a total of 37,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,023 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$119.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$94.45 and a 52-week high of C$123.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$115.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$106.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3455344 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.