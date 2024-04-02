Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Short Interest Up 15.0% in March

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the February 29th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Canopy Growth Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of CGC stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.35. 32,813,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,383,564. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($1.34). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 326.75% and a negative return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,358 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,827,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,181 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 613,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

CGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CGC

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.