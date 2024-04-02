Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Short Interest Up 15.0% in March

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the February 29th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Canopy Growth Stock Up 10.9 %
Shares of CGC stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.35. 32,813,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,383,564. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($1.34). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 326.75% and a negative return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
