Capital Planning LLC Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.5% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Holland Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $441.11. 43,683,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,746,523. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.29.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

