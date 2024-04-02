Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Update

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPRGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the February 29th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAPR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAPR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 138,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 66,633 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.22.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 299.67% and a negative net margin of 88.52%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

