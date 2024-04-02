Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Update

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the February 29th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAPR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.
View Our Latest Analysis on CAPR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %
Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.22.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 299.67% and a negative net margin of 88.52%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capricor Therapeutics
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.