Cardano (ADA) Tops One Day Volume of $695.66 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $20.56 billion and $695.66 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.29 or 0.05032197 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00071563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00026422 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00017278 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00016714 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,756,839,750 coins and its circulating supply is 35,590,272,104 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

