CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Short Interest Update

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the February 29th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 971,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CareDx by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 127.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. 567,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,117. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05. CareDx has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.42.

About CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a negative net margin of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CareDx will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.