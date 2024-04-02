CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the February 29th total of 8,020,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 731,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,066. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $398,590.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 564,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,737,579.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $494,782.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,598,770.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,799. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 32.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

