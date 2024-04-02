CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 608,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,258 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $46,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 80.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:KMX traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $83.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.12. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

