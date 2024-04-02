Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 65 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VIG traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.18. 728,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,194. The stock has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

