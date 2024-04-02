Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Loews by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 21.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Loews by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 592,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,897. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average is $69.81.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

