Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Celestica comprises approximately 0.7% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $1,422,000. Jetstream Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 374,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after buying an additional 169,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 1,604.1% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 140,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132,033 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Celestica stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.92. 2,596,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,418. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $49.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

