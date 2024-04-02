Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $343,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,719 shares of company stock worth $547,803. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

NYSE GBX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.39. 353,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,150. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $53.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.