Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 4.2% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Unionview LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $187,380,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,310 shares of company stock worth $29,405,117. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $11.50 on Tuesday, reaching $1,338.76. 2,468,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,166. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market cap of $620.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,280.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,074.79.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

