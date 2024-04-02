Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $78.00 at Barclays

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,725. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. General Partner Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.7% in the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $973,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,714,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.