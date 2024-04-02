Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TAST. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $9.55 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $9.55 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 462.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,485 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,506,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 716,590 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,913,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

