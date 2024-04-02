Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Short Interest Update

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,430,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 33,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

Institutional Trading of Carvana

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,850. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Trading Down 4.6 %

CVNA traded down $3.98 on Tuesday, reaching $82.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,816,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,769. Carvana has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $94.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.23 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

