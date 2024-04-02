Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Express Co purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

