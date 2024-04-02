Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVFree Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Express Co purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.