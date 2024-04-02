Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,500 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the February 29th total of 676,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 264,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CASY traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.15. 11,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,383. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $212.50 and a one year high of $324.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.