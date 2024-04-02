CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Holdings Reduced by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 525,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $32,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ Price Performance

CBZ stock traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $76.50. 282,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,964. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $79.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

See Also

