CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,262,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,431 shares during the period. CDW comprises about 6.7% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of CDW worth $286,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.63. The company had a trading volume of 477,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $259.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDW. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

