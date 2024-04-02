CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Laurie Siegel bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,092.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $4,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after acquiring an additional 61,004 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

NASDAQ CECO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,052. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $803.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Further Reading

